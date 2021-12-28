FRESH restrictions to counter the latest wave of the COVID-19 pandemic are not coming yet to the Valencian Community.

Valencian president, Ximo Puig, said that were no plans for him to meet with health chiefs and political colleagues this week to look at tightening up current restrictions.

COVID-19 passports are now used in all indoor settings while mask wearing, in keeping with the rest of Spain, is now mandatory outdoors.

After a reputation throughout 2021 for having some of the strictest pandemic countermeasures of any Spanish region, the Valencian Community is holding back on curfews and capacity/opening hour restrictions for hospitality.

The region has a cumulative COVID-19 case count of nearly 1,000 infections per 100,000 residents which places it into an ‘extreme risk’ category.

Several northern regions with similar rates have introduced hospitality and nightlife curbs as well as a curfew in Catalunya.

The Valencian government also appears to have backed away from a suggestion that diners and drinkers on hospitality terraces would need to show a COVID certificate.

Ximo Puig said: “We did raise the issue but now is not the time to generate more uncertainty.”

Many municipalities have cancelled New Year’s Eve parties in main squares but are looking to stage amended versions next week of the Three Kings parades.

Puig said:- “It is down to each municipality which has its own set of circumstances.”

“Common sense needs to be applied to maintain great prudence with smaller crowds and mask wearing,” he added.

