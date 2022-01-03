THIEVES have stolen 208,000 antigen tests from a Barcelona area warehouse.

Police say the robbery happened on Friday(December 31).

The test kits have a total market value of over €500,000.

Sales of antigen tests have soared in Spanish pharmacies in recent weeks due to the surge of COVID-19 cases including the Omricon variant.

The rapid tests were stored in premises in Premia de Dalt in Badalona.

The self-diagnostic kits were in 520 boxes which each contained 400 antigen tests.

The raided warehouse had no security cameras but the Mossos d’Esquadra are sifting through CCTV footage from an adjoining building to see if the perpetrators were caught on video.

Officers are also waiting for the new first news of bargain-priced test kit sales that could lead them to the criminals.

