AN 80-year-old woman died on Saturday after a heated argument with her husband in Miramar, Valencia Province.

Her partner, also in his 80s, pushed her to the floor in their home sometime between 10.30 and 11.00 pm.

He went out into the street and hailed down a pizza delivery driver to tell him what happened.

The Guardia Civil were called and arrested the elderly man, who was then taken to hospital in Gandia.

Though the incident is being initially treated as a possible gender crime, there were no reports of problems between the couple.

Neighbours were quoted by the ABC newspaper as saying that ‘they were a very good couple’ and ‘they loved each other very much’.

Both suffered from impaired mobility and reports suggested that the man needed care from his wife, despite the fact that she needed help herself in walking.

No obvious external injuries were discovered on the woman by Guardia Officers.

An autopsy will reveal the cause of her death.