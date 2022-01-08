A MOTHER who abducted her two sons to avoid having them vaccinated has been granted provisional release by a court in Sevilla.

The woman, who has not been named for legal reasons, has been banned from approaching and communicating with her children Diego, 14, and Hugo, 12.

Ex-husband David Kau received a letter from his former wife’s lawyer stating that she planned to remove their children from their school in Sevilla, days after a court ruled that Kau had the right to decide whether his sons should be vaccinated.

The parents had been arguing over vaccinations before the coronavirus pandemic. The boys have received some but not all of the usual vaccines for polio and tetanus

Jose Javier Toucedo, Kau’s lawyer, said that his client reported his former partner to police on December 16 after she stopped responding to his phone calls following a second court ruling awarding him full custody.

She initially took the children to her boyfriend’s home in Jerez de la Frontera, south of Sevilla, before heading to Portugal with her kids in tow. She eventually handed the boys over to police on January 5.

The mother-of-two was immediately arrested for the alleged crime of parental abduction.

READ ALSO: