AN ‘injured’ polar bear became the unlikely hero of the Three Kings’ Parade in Cadiz after images of him wobbling wonky-headed along the route were broadcast across Spain.

An unfortunate ‘wardrobe malfunction’ meant the actor inside a giant polar suit continued in the parade unaware that the head above was wobbling precariously to one side.

Jokers took to the internet to share memes of the stricken bear and it was even invited on to prime time television appearing on Telecinco’s Salvame.

En Sálvame han mejorado el momento “oso perjudicado” con un “oso perjudicado caído” ?????#yoveosalvame pic.twitter.com/KT8nkcsJmo — WONDER ARAN ???? ??????? (@tzantzi) January 7, 2022

The image of the struggling bear continuing on his journey resounded with many and summed up the year of 2021, when people suffered through another year of pandemic.

El oso perjudicado nos representa ? pic.twitter.com/gk3cASDWli — Daniel Farriol (@danielfarriol) January 6, 2022

The Malaga-based company that provided the costumed actor – one of six bears to take part in the parade – has spoken out to explain that the ‘injury’ occurred when the breathing apparatus inside the suit bent sideways.

«We were especially excited to participate in the parade; it was a great opportunity … and now it’s all one big joke. We are very sorry and frustrated about how things turned out,” a spokesman from the performance company told La Voz de Cádiz.

These are some of the best jokes about the ‘damaged bear’ – El oso perjudicado .

DEP oso perjudicado de Cádiz. pic.twitter.com/G4Fd5XizOB — Todos Locos (@todoslokos_) January 6, 2022

It wasn’t the only mishap to befall the cabalgatas this year. In a coastal town in Valencia, the Three Kings were tipped into the waves as they arrived by dinghy, while in Guadix, one of the Magi broke his wrist after falling off a float.

