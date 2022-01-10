Your bestie might be having a virtual wedding, or even an on location wedding, but for some reason you won’t be able to attend in person. This might leave you wondering what type of wedding gifts online would be best for the bride or the couple. Thankfully there are lots of ways you can celebrate from afar or show your love. From the delivery of specially customized bridal boxes or even typical wedding gifts, we have got your back.

Sharing in their celebration from afar can be just as significant as being there in person. To make your gifts extra special, you might even want to create DIY wedding gifts for the couple. This can be a genius idea, however, the possibilities in the world of wedding gift ideas, are endless. So, choose your gift carefully. In this world of limitless possibilities, here are 12 gifts that you can send if you are unable to attend the wedding.

1. Bridal Boxes

An absolutely fabulous choice of wedding gifts for bride, a wedding subscription box is one of the best items you could have delivered to a bride for her wedding. In particular, the miss to mrs bride subscription box is ideal to provide the bride with items she would need from the wedding planning period, right up to the wedding, and even to the honeymoon. So, any bride would be thrilled to receive the miss to mrs bridal box as a gift even if you don’t get to see in person. Apart from the usual wedding planning and luxury items that come with this bridal box subscription, you can also customize the box, adding in any fun item you think your bride will love. No need to fret about the best gift for the bride if you have the bride box.

2. An Online Cooking Class

One of our ideas on wedding gifts for a bride and groom at such a time is an online cooking class. This is something that a foodie couple will enjoy. Find a website that can offer them a wide array of options from Italian food to even food recipes from nations in Africa and beyond. And you might just have found the best and most unique gift.

3. A Flower Subscription

Flowers will always be part of a wedding. They bring joy, cause people to smiles and they last for days. If your couple is having a virtual wedding, it doesn’t diminish the importance of flowers for their ceremony. A flower subscription with a customizable plan can be great wedding gifts for friends.

4. A Hydroponic Garden

If your couple loves their greenery just as much as some of us do, you could nourish their green thumbs with a brand-new kitchen garden. The type that can be nurtured even in the winter, complete with guides on how to care for the plants, the necessary lights, water and food for the hydroponic process. This can be the most genius of weddings presents ideas. One to remember for years to come.

5. A Cheese Plate

Who doesn’t love cheese? Well, some people do not, but if your couple do, then a cheese platter can be a great gift for a newly married couple. Not many have the time to shop for groceries while planning a wedding, albeit virtual. Also, sampling the different cheeses delivered can be something to enjoy together.

6. Chocolates

Consider curing sweet teeth with an order of delectable chocolate. Surprise the loving couple with a gift of an assortment of deluxe chocolate. Ordering online, you will have the luxury of being able to choose fun and unique flavors you are sure that they will love.

7. A Photo Book

Photographs are a normal part of a wedding. And there will always be a wedding photo collection. One of our favorite wedding gifts for a couple is a customizable photo book. One with a choice of cover designs where they can keep their favorite photos. A special book of memories that will be cherished forever.

8. A Masterclass Gift Card

How about the perfect virtual wedding gift for a young couple? A virtual Masterclass. One gift that will keep on giving. They can choose a range of classes to learn from experts on virtually anything they could need from business, to arts, to psychology. A very unique and thoughtful gift that will bring value for a lifetime.

9. An Espresso Machine

In this time of virtual weddings and virtual engagements, people aren’t going out for coffee as often anymore. Consider bringing the cappuccinos and espressos home to them by ordering them a sturdy espresso machine. A coffee loving couple would totally dig this and would forever appreciate it.

10. Champagne Flutes

A unique couple deserve a unique gift, and a virtual wedding does not mean that there will be no bubbly. So, for the tradition of breaking out the champagne for a celebration, why not the wedding gift suggestion of delicate, handmade champagne flutes. Find a pair that can be customized with their initials and possibly their wedding date, something valuable to signify their eternal love for each other.

11. Cookies

Your sweethearts deserve all the sweets that they can get. From delicious chocolates to delectable macaroons, and why not cookies? The right type of gourmet cookies can be great as wedding gift ideas for the bride or groom, whichever has the sweet tooth. From cookies filled with sweet or savory cream or those with raspberry jam. You can order an assortment for the delivery of a sweet wedding surprise.

12. Champagne

Finally, a gift to celebrate with. It doesn’t matter that the wedding might be online and you wouldn’t be physically present. The bubbly is key to any event, especially such a celebration, and champagne along with edible sweets as a wedding gift would be much appreciated. See it as a contribution to the party and to their joy.

Don’t fret if you’re unable to attend a wedding physically. There are numerous wedding gifts online that will make the celebrations just as special, and any of these is sure to put a smile on the faces of your couple.

