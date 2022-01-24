SAN FULGENCIO, in the heart of Costa Blanca’s Vega Baja area, is to grant a 90% tax rebate on the installation of solar panels in homes throughout the municipality.

Similar rebates will also be offered to those improving accessibility for the disabled in their houses.

CHEAPER TO INSTALL: Thanks to 90% tax rebate

The city consists of arguably the largest and most concentrated area of British expats in Spain, La Marina Urbanisation.

These benefits have been added to those that include a 50% tax rebate for works of special interest due to social, cultural or historical-artistic circumstances.

The Mayor of San Fulgencio, José Sampere, indicated that “this is an aid promote the use of clean energy and contribute to the environment, as well as helping to reduce the costs of adapting a home to the needs of the disabled.”

Borja Alonso, the local Treasury Councillor, explained the rebates came about: “In response to the current demands of citizens for a better quality of life and environmental, social and economic sustainability.”

Regarding the tax advantages relating to adapting homes for the disabled, he said modifications could include paths, stairs, lifts, corridors, doorways or any architectural element.”

Those interested in the rebates can go to the Town Hall offices to request more information.

