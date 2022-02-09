COWARDLY thugs viciously beat a disabled teen in a terrifying attack in Cadiz.

The 19-year-old, who has not been named, lost consciousness during the brutal assault in Jerez de la Frontera.

Four thugs pounced on the helpless teen as he was making his way from his home to his aunt’s house to pick up his cousin.

The incident took place last Thursday (February 3).

The sickening attack saw the group cornering the teen before landing blows on him.

The victim suffered serious injuries as a result of the attack and had to undergo surgery.

Officers have now arrested four people in connection with the incident and they remain in police custody.

