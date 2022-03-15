CATALUNYA has become Spain’s gateway for Ukrainian refugees.

Barcelona’s Sants station is the first port of call for refugees arriving in Spain by rail.

Around 200 Ukrainians fleeing the horror of war have been arriving every day over the last week as war escalated with the invasion of Russian troops.

De nuevo refugiados ucranianos llegan a la estación de tren de Sants. Les atiende un dispositivo de la @CreuRojaCAT Entre los que llegan muchas madres con niños pequeños, y extranjeros que residían en Ucrania. Muchos hacen escala rumbo a Madrid, Alicante o Portugal. pic.twitter.com/4ajljIgPx4 — DiegoSánchezMartínez (@DiegoSanchezMtz) March 8, 2022 Spanish journalist Diego Sanchez reporting on the news

Authorities in the Catalan capital said that they had two trains full of refugees have been scheduled to arrive each day. However, on Sunday, March 13, three trains carrying refugees across Europe rolled in.

The Civil Protection of the Generalitat has adapted the Procicat plan to prepare for an eventual ‘massive and sustained’ arrival of refugees in Catalunya.

Temporary emergency reception centres have been set up, with processing lasting between 48 and 72 hours.

Arrival by train has been coordinated not only with Renfe and Adif, but also within the framework of a plan coordinated by Spain’s government.

Molt agraïts al nostre equip d'intèrprets que un dia més donen suport al dispositiu d'acollida de refugiats d'#Ucraïna a Sants Estació. pic.twitter.com/tJJ1PqnoZj — Creu Roja Catalunya (@CreuRojaCAT) March 13, 2022 Catalunya’s Red Cross workers at the Sants Station

Refugees are being transported in regular trains or special convoys, with free supplies for all until they reach their final destinations.

Since March 3, Renfe has been providing free travel for Ukrainian refugees arriving in Spain to go anywhere within the peninsula.

From March 12 and 16, special trains will be running from Paris to Girona and Barcelona in addition to the usual trains from Paris and Lyon.

READ MORE: