THE famous St. Patrick’s Day parade on the Cabo Roig strip scheduled for Thursday has been cancelled for the third successive year.

A poor weather forecast led to a Tuesday evening announcement of the cancellation which had been agreed between the organising committee and Orihuela council.

Meteorologists are predicted heavy downpours and strong winds this Thursday.

The 10th anniversary parade would have seen a return for the event after the 2020 and 2021 stagings were scrapped due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

An organising committee statement said; “We have not taken this decision lightly but due to the risks presented with the severe weather that is forecast we do not want to put the safety of the participants or the spectators at risk.”

Special events and entertainment will continue as planned at bars and restaurants.

The Cabo Roig parade is regarded as one of the biggest outdoor St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in the world.

It’s eagerly anticipated return was regarded as a boost for local tourism and businesses after two years of Covid-19 restrictions.

READ MORE: