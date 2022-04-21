SCHOOLCHILDREN in Andalucia are no longer required to wear face masks in the classrooms.

Just hours after the publication this Wednesday, April 20, in the Official State Gazette (BOE) of the decree stipulating that masks are not compulsory in most interiors, the education authorities in Andalucia have informed that masks are no longer mandatory in schools.

As stated by the Andalucian Minister of Education, Manuel Cardenete, on twitter, ‘the mask leaves the classrooms of Andalucia’ and ‘will only be compulsory in collective school transport from 6 years of age’, and recommended from 3 to 5 years of age.

Con las instrucciones que @EducaAnd ha enviado hoy a los centros educativos, la mascarilla sale de las aulas de #Andalucía. Solo será obligatoria en el transporte escolar colectivo. Además, mantenemos las medidas de prevención para que los centros sigan siendo espacios seguros. pic.twitter.com/AKKsmfle5R — Manuel Alejandro Cardenete (@macarflo) April 20, 2022

Despite the fact that masks in Andalucian educational centres are no longer be mandatory, Cardenete highlighted that schools must still maintain a ‘safe environment’ to students and professionals working in the education system. Measures of prevention, protection, surveillance and health promotion should still be carried out.

Specifically, if a suspected coronavirus case is confirmed, a mask must be worn by the infected individual even when asymptomatic.

