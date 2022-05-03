A new 22-metre high tower in Benidorm’s Plaza de la Hispanidad featuring LED-powered ‘high definition’ images will officially go into service on May 14.

Delays, caused mainly by the pandemic and obtaining the right materials, meant the 11-month construction of the structure, which started in November 2018, only finished this year.

‘TECNOHITO’ RISING, DECEMBER 2021

The ‘tecnohito’ cost over €13 million and consists of an eight-storey spiral staircase of lights that combine to radiate high-definition images.

Tests have been carried out since late April.

The ‘tecnohito’ will display advertising and relays of events, similar to famous displays like in Piccadilly Circus in London or New York’s Times Square.

The new attraction for tourists and locals alike will be officially inaugurated on May 14, to coincide with Benidorm’s Eurovision Song Contest party being held at the Plaza de la Hispanidad.

The tower is the final part of an extensive remodelling programme for the city’s Avenida del Mediterraneo.

