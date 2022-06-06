3 bedroom Flat for sale in La Laguna - € 175,000

Flat La Laguna, Tenerife 3 beds 2 baths € 175,000

Engel & Völkers is pleased to present this 102m2 apartment in La Cuesta, in a new development area with wide, well laid out streets and low-rise buildings. Due to the height of the building, the apartments in this residential area are flooded with light. The location, ubicated the upper area of La Higuerita (behind the new Las Mantecas park and the Science and Technology Park), is ideal, as it is easily connected to the TFN5 highway (halfway between the center of Santa Cruz and La Laguna). It is a very quiet area, but very close to commercial areas of all kinds and the university campus…. See full property details