A 36-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday after overturning his car in a police chase in the Elche area.

The motorist had to be cut out by firefighters.

He refused to stop at a Policia Nacional checkpoint on the CV-865 at around 12.30 am because he defied a restraining order by having his ex-girlfriend travelling with him.

She had been granted the order after he had been violent towards her.

The Spaniard sped off from the checkpoint pursued by a patrol car before losing control and flipping over the vehicle.

He was trapped in the overturned car but the woman got out unharmed.

A 58-year-old male passenger was thrown out of the vehicle and was discovered by police sitting on a nearby terrace with multiple injuries.

A fire crew freed the driver who was arrested for disobedience and for breaching the restraining order.

He was taken to Elche General Hospital along with the male passenger.

