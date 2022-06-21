LIDL supermarkets will open eight new stores in the Valencian Community over the next 18 months.

The retailer says that adds up to an investment of over €25 million.

A new outlet recently opened in Santa Pola in Alicante Province.

Other openings for 2022 will be in Manises, La Pobla de Vallbona, and La Vall d’Uixo.

Five more stores will open next year which the company says will be across the region’s three provinces.

Since its first shop opened in the Valencian Community in 1994, it now has a network of over 70 supermarkets in the region.

It also brought into service a major logistics base in Cheste in 2019.

Lidl regional director, Grischa Voss, said: “One of the keys to the positive impact that Lidl’s activity has in the Community is its continuous commitment to regional products.”

GRISCHA VOSS

In the last five years, the company has intensified its purchases of products manufactured in the region, with over €3 billion of deals.

That has risen to nearly to €845 million last year, compared to €230 million in 2017.

Lidl works with nearly 90 local suppliers and claims that number will rise, with 65% of purchases exported to outlets across Europe.

“Our intention is to continue increasing both the number of producers with whom we do business with and to make them better known beyond our borders, “ said Grischa Voss.

