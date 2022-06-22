A 41-year-old suspected terrorist has been arrested in Elche by the Guardia Civil.
The man, a Norwegian national of Iraqi descent, was detained in the La Hoya area.
He had lived there with a woman and two children for around a year.
Information from Europol showed he previously tried to enter Iraq or Syria with three other people, who had already carried out several terrorist attacks.
A search of his computer devices at his La Hoya home showed he possessed and exchanged a large number of audiovisual material linked to terrorists, including the Islamic State group.
The Guardia said he had an intense online presence which gave him a ‘privileged position’ to access highly-restricted jihadist content exchange platforms.
Those sites included specialist ‘instruction manuals’ used for recruitment and indoctrination of potential terrorist recruits.
He also used a variety of mobile phone apps in an attempt to keep his activities a closely guarded secret.
The man was remanded into custody after a National Court appearance.
