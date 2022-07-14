A Swedish tourist fell asleep after paying for the services of a Benidorm lap dancer who robbed him of his valuables.
The 29-year-old man woke up to find his €10,000 watch missing along with a bracelet and necklace worth €100 each.
The holidaymaker spent an evening at a disco club and paid for the dancer to join him in a ‘private’ room at the establishment.
He admitted to having drunk too much alcohol and falling asleep, allowing the 25-year-old dancer to steal his belongings.
The woman was tracked down and arrested by the Policia Nacional.
She was bailed ahead of a Benidorm court appearance.
