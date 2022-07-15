A dangerous Polish criminal who ran a drug trafficking gang and tried to kill a rival gang leader, has been arrested at a Costa Blanca nightclub.

The Guardia Civil detained him in Altea on July 8.

An operation to track him down started in late June after Polish police provided information that he was hiding out in the Marina Baixa area of Alicante Province.

Numerous surveillance work was carried out at several addresses where he might be based.

He was found to be living in a house on an isolated Altea urbanisation.

The fugitive rarely left the property and was protected by several Polish nationals.

He was planning to set up a marijuana trafficking operation with them to send supplies over to Poland.

The Guardia Civil continued to monitor the house with two Polish police officers flying over on July 6 to join the operation as they waited for him to venture outside.

Two days later he decided to have a night out with friends at an Altea nightclub.

Guardia officers from across the region were scrambled amidst concerns that he could be armed and would offer stiff resistance during an arrest attempt.

He was jailed by a Benidorm court ahead of extradition hearings at the National Court in Madrid.

