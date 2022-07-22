A British tourist faces a fine of up to €750 for setting off fireworks next to a high-risk fire area on the Costa Blanca.

Javea’s Policia Local got a call on Tuesday from a worried resident in the Castellans area of the municipality.

The neighbour said somebody was letting off the pyrotechnics on a day where fire risk levels were high.

Castellans borders the Montgo Natural Park and the Santa Lucia forest.

Police located the villa from the fireworks were coming from at around 11.00 pm.

A British national was denounced by the officers for breaking local ordinances which could attract a maximum financial penalty of €750.

