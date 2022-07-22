AN Alicante Provincial fire service helicopter has rescued a British man in the Benidorm area after he went missing on Wednesday.

Richard Morris, 76, suffers with dementia and disappeared during a trip to the Aqualandia Water Park.

He was found at 11.36 am just 500 metres away from Aqualandia in the Serra Gelada natural park on Friday.

The helicopter took him to the Benidorm Fire Park heliport to get treatment from paramedics.

Mr. Morris had several injuries having walked barefooted through the Serra Gelada and was suffering from dehydration.

Richard’s son, Jake, posted on social media that his father can get ‘very confused’ due to his condition.

