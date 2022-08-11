WITH the stifling summer heat and sauna-like humidity we’ve been having, it’s difficult to imagine that Autumn is around the corner, but the leaves are already starting to turn on the high mountain above Orgiva. When it comes to dressing for success during the changing seasons in Spain, it’s all about layering.

Yes! Layering is your best strategy to avoid dressing for the daytime, and being perfectly warm, then shivering during a night-time soiree and seeking a nearby beach towel or dog blanket to drape glamorously over yourself.

It is the key for comfort for bridging day and night!

Freya with her camper van. Photo: Jo Chipchase

When the nights cool down, don’t pack away your summer dresses immediately. You can gain more wear from them by teaming maxi dresses with long, chunky open knit cardigans for the evening – for a relaxed look – or a blazer to keep it dressy. Wear you short summer dresses in the daytime over leggings or with ankle boots and cover your shoulders with a light denim jacket to combat the evening breeze.

Shackets! This awful name means a combo of a shirt and jacket – it will be a top trend for autumn/winter. Choose a piece in neutral colours and a good cut for maximum combining possibilities. On warm days, pair it with a classic t-shirt. As the weather cools, you can wear it with longer sleeves underneath, or a turtleneck, and finish with a soft scarf. Your shacket should be warm enough to be worn alone during autumn, but also thin enough to be worn under a coat, making it a versatile option for winter layering.

Leather jackets, for me, are synonymous with autumn fashion and can give a cool (yet practical) twist to any outfit. Invest in one that has a nice fit with a tapered waist and some details such as chunky zippers or studding, and you can wear it for years. Paired with your favourite jeans and a t-shirt, or over a floaty dress, this is a winner for being trendy yet comfortable.

Footwear is something to consider, as sandals will become redundant as the weather cools. A pair of fresh, white trainers remains a big trend for this year, so choose your favourites and wear them everywhere. White, however, is not ideal for those of us who live on the ‘campo’. For a harder-wearing option, choose Palladium, Doc Martens or Vans, which are funky and on-trend but also durable for walking on uneven terrain, without hurting your feet!

Fashion advice and styling can be found in The Armario de Freya, Calle Correo 1, Orgiva, 18418 Granada.

