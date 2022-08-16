THE massive fire in the Vall d’Ebo area of Alicante Province is reportedly still ‘very active’ on Tuesday morning.

It’s the biggest blaze in a decade in the Valencian Community and was caused by a Saturday night lighting strike.

Around 1,500 residents were ordered to leave their homes and they took initial shelter in facilities set up in Pego and Muro.

That number has fallen to around 150, as people have moved to other family homes or properties owned by friends.

The latest details announced late on Monday by Valencian President, Ximo Puig, estimated that 9,500 hectares had been burned within a perimeter circle of 65 kilometres.

PUIG WITH FIRE CREWS(GVA image)

Almost 300 people worked overnight to battle the fire, but it is active, especially towards the west near to Tollos, and in the east outside Pego.

26 aircraft are also being used to douse the flames, with help from the neighbouring regions of Murcia and Castilla-La Mancha.

The CV-712 between the Vall d’Ebo and Pego remains closed and there were no additional overnight home evictions.

Ximo Puig said: “We are in a moment of enormous complexity because it is a fire that is impossible to tackle quickly, but the forecasts seem to be favourable that the humidity will rise and fresh winds will come in to help contain it.”

Three active fronts of the fire are still giving cause for concern.

Efforts are focused between Adsubia and Pego to prevent the blaze from spreading into Valencia Province where some homes in Villalonga were cleared as a precaution.

The second front is in the Vall d’Alcala and surrounds the Barranco del Infierno with a third affecting Castell de Castells which caused some evacuations in Tollos on Monday afternoon.

Alicante Provincial Council’s Emergencies councillor, Javier Sendra, confirmed that resources are also being concentrated there to ensure that the CV-720 highway can act as a kind of fire break.

Provincial Council president, Carlos Mazon, praised firefighters ‘who have literally saved the municipality of Vall d’Alcala’.

READ MORE: