THE Rototom Sunsplash reggae festival has restarted after it suspended its second day of concerts due to high winds.

Organisers decided to evacuate the festival held in Benicassim (Castellon) at 3.40am after a concert by Julian Marley – Bob’s son – had finished.

Rototom Sunsplash is the biggest Reggae festival in Europe. Photo Rototom Sunsplash /Facebook

Attendees were evacuated as a precaution after the weekend disaster that saw one person die, five people seriously hurt and up to 40 others injured at the Medusa music festival.

The tragedy happened when high gusts of wind struck the stage and other infrastructure, bringing several temporary structures down at the Cullera (Valencia) event. The festival’s campsite was also shut down due to the danger from the wind.

The Head of the Court of First Instance of Instruction Number 4 of Sueca (Valencia) has opened an investigation into the tragedy.

Local authorities have said that the event was fully licenced and had passed all safety inspections prior to going ahead.

Rototom Sunsplash restarted today (August 18) at 2pm once winds had died down. It is described as the biggest Reggae festival in Europe.

