A 24-year-old man was electrocuted while sailing on the Ria del Eo on the border between Galicia and Asturias on Sunday, when his boat collided with a power cable.

The man died and two other passengers on board suffered minor injuries after the mast of the sailing yacht struck an overhead cable.

Man dies in electric shock after sailing into power cable off coast of northern Spain. Image from Public Domain Pictures.

A boat that was sailing nearby contacted the emergency services and two doctors and a lifeguard went to the rescue of the three men.

One of them who had major injuries was rushed to the hospital de Jarrio in Asturias where he died.

The Ribadeo Nautical Club was responsible for collecting the boat and the Ribadeo Civil Guard has taken charge of the investigation to clarify what happened.

“I greatly regret what happened, all my support to the family and friends in this difficult moment,” said the mayor of Castropol, Francisco Javier Vinjoy Valea.

