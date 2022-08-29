SEVEN bodies of North African migrants who may have shared the same capsized boat have been discovered on Costa Blanca and Mar Menor beaches.

One of the bodies was that of a boy aged around four who was found among rocks on Monday in the Colliados Beach Club area of La Manga.

Another body was discovered three miles off the Torrevieja coast at around 2.00 pm.

A working theory is that they were all on one vessel making the dangerous journey from North Africa.

It was intercepted 26 miles off the Javea coast on Saturday with just one man on board.

The 21-year-old told the police that between 14 and 16 people, including children, were on the six metre-long fibreglass craft when it overturned a week ago.

The Guardia Civil is trying to verify his claim but the composition of the washed-up bodies suggests they may have been in the sea for several days and more may appear.

Two people were discovered on a Pilar de la Horadada beach on Sunday and one at El Mojon close to San Pedro del Pinatar.

A jet-skier discovered a body close to the Tomas Maestre port in the San Javier municipality and a pleasure boat crew sailing between El Estacio and the Veneziola urbanisation spotted a body floating in the water.

