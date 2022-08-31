THE body of a missing Spanish man has been found in Los Montes de Malaga with an alleged gunshot wound to the head.

According to police sources, a body was discovered yesterday morning, Tuesday August 30, in the Malaga region of Los Montes, near the Guadalmedina riverbed.

The victim had a large wound to his head which, according to initial investigations, has been caused by a firearm.

Since the discovery, it has been established that the corpse is that of a 21-year-old Spanish man, David, who had been reported missing by his family members on Monday afternoon, August 29.

According to sources close to the victim, the young man went to a farm that his parents had in the area to ‘check up on it’ given that in recent weeks several properties in the area had been broken into.

David was reported missing on Monday afternoon after the family became concerned because he was not answering their calls and didn’t return home.

His car was then located by a family member in an isolated part of Los Montes.

The discovery of the abandoned car led to an intensified search in the same area until the body was located yesterday morning.

The body has been transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine of Malaga where a post-mortem examination will be conducted and determine aspects such as the date of death, the distance from which the shot may have been fired and whether there were any other injuries.

Meanwhile, the Policia Nacional are searching for a hunter who has been recently spotted in the area where the body was found.

