3 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Guaro with pool - € 475,000

Finca/Country House Guaro, Málaga 3 beds 3 baths € 475,000

Beautiful country villa built on 2 levels (103m2 each level) with a land of 13000m2, planted with over 200 olive trees, fruit trees of all kind. Great location for everyday s living for a family, having your own ecological plantation and enjoy a quality life with panoramic country views. The land is fenced and planted with mature trees. The house is in impeccable condition, ready to move in. On the main floor are the 3 good sized bedrooms, built in closets, 2 bathrooms, one of them is en suit, an equipped, independent rustic style kitchen, lounge with fireplace, covered terrace and the pool… See full property details