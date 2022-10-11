SPECSAVERS has celebrated the launch of its exciting new audiology service in Benidorm.

It is not just a very high-quality service but the team of Silvia and Irina were very happy to explain what each machine does and what information they are looking to gather with each test they run.

Once I entered the audiology room I was introduced to a tiny machine called an ‘otoscope’, which is used to look inside your ears.

Gulp! It lets them know the cleanliness of your lugholes, and, more importantly, how your eardrums and ear canals are doing.

One of the main reasons these are used is to see if there is anything – in particular wax build ups – that could interfere with their testing.

Lauryn takes the test

Next, is your hearing test.

You are guided to a small enclosed station where you are given headphones and a button.

Your job is to press the button every time you hear a sound through the headphones.

The sounds range from high-pitched to low-sounding noises, and they also have different levels of intensity.

This helps the team determine which is the lowest/quietest sound you can detect.

Latest equipment is used

Once done, the audiologist places a metal band behind each ear. This allows them to test how well you can hear sounds through their vibration.

And finally, the audiologist explains the various graphs based on what they discovered and will walk you through it to help you understand where you might be struggling and where you have no issues.

I’m pleased to say I passed with flying colours. But I won’t forget to give my ears a good clean out every day from now on!

The Specsavers team prides themselves on great customer service, the latest technology, and experienced workers to help you find the solution you need.

Visit Specsavers, where you can have a short screening to test if you have any hearing issues or you can choose a complete hearing assessment, both of which are free of charge!

You can find the new audiology centre inside Specsavers Opticas on Calle Gambo, 2, Benidorm, Alicante Province.

The opening hours are Monday to Friday 10:00-18:00 and on Saturday 10:00-13:00.

Find out more at www.specsavers.es