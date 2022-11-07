GANDIA will be home to Europe’s first energy-sufficient port once a new solar energy plant is built.

Electromur has been given a €1.7 million contract to construct and maintain the new facility by the Valencia Port Authority.

The project is jointly-funded by the European Union and the Spanish government.

The plant will occupy 4,500 square metres and take eight months to build.

It will have the capacity to produce 990 megawatts of energy per year.

Two tenders for solar plants in Valencia port have already been advertised.

A budget of €130 million has been allocated to make all Valencian ports ‘zero emission’ zones by 2030.

