A GROUP of between 60 and 100 youths on bicycles terrorised residents in the Valencia area on Saturday night, eventually injuring three police officers when they were stopped by the authorities.

Videos recorded by the group on social media show them pulling wheelies through the streets, swerving to avoid oncoming cars and wearing balaclavas. The gang was also armed with sticks and knives.

.

? Pandilleros > 60 encapuchados en ? atemorizan a las poblaciones ?? de Xirivella y Alaquàs con palos ? y navajas ?.



? Gracias al indicativo Z112 y demás colaboradores por su rápida intervención.

.https://t.co/49gNDFoEhI pic.twitter.com/RiNg5dky0S — Jupol_Valencia (@Jupol_Valencia) November 7, 2022 Videos of the incident on Saturday shared by a police union.

The youngsters rode through the municipalities of Milsata, Xirivella and Alaquàs. It was in the latter locality that the three police officers were injured.

Just three of the group were arrested, according to a report in Spanish daily El Mundo. Two of the detainees were minors, while the third was a 21-year-old who tried to run over a National Police officer.

