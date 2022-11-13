Undeveloped Land for sale in Manilva - € 425,600

Undeveloped Land Manilva, Málaga 0 beds 0 baths € 425,600

Are you are interested in this property? Why does it appeal to you? As Swiss project managers, Spanish Architects, and property advisors we offer our clients the most efficient and comprehensive service possible. We are specialised in villas (plots, projects) and investment opportunities in the South of Spain from 3.000.000€ upwards. To receive further information regarding properties we are advertising please first provide us with your full contact details (including phone number) and lets us know your property requirements and priorities in detail. As 90% of the inquiries we received… See full property details