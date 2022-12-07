A 51-year-old man died in a fire that started in the kitchen of his l’Alfas del Pi property in Alicante Province on Tuesday.

His daughter, 12, escaped to raise the alarm.

The fire broke out at around 2.00 pm at the house in the La Carbonera area of the municipality.

The body of the Spaniard was recovered after the flames had been extinguished by Benidorm firefighters.

His daughter was treated for shock and a police officer suffered mild smoke inhalation.

Smoke and gases had spread quickly through all the rooms of the small family house.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be determined.