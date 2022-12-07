AS Christmas approaches, Ocean Village Marina in Gibraltar is the perfect place to head for an international festive celebration.

Two of its most popular spots give a distinct multicultural flavour to the Xmas season and are the perfect places for group celebrations as well as more intimate meals.

At wagamama’s, it’s officially cling-to-a-bowl-of-ramen season – a time for festive giving and friends feasting. The Japanese-themed eatery is available for group Christmas bookings – and it’s the perfect spot to celebrate.

Its benches are made for sharing. Long tables, warming bowls and an optional festive-flavour set menu will make your celebration one to remember.

Clients can choose two courses or three from the festive side, main and dessert selection and wagamama will add a complimentary cocktail/mocktail or glass of house wine for good cheer. Kanpai!

Book now on https://www.wagamama.gi/group-bookings

For a more Latin take on Christmas, celebrate the Las Iguanas way! Choose from a range of cocktails, including Latin favourites and their

twist on the classics. And as always, buy one cocktail and get the same one free – all day, every day!

This year Las Iguanas is getting Christmas right back on track, and it’s set to be the best ever! There’s something on the menu for everyone and plenty of delicious dishes for all tastes, so if you don’t fancy spicy, that’s okay.

With all your Latin favourites, a few festive classics and happy hour all day, every day, Las Iguanas is the perfect place for your celebration.

Enjoy three courses of Christmassy deliciousness plus a welcome drink from just £30 per person! Includes a bottle of red or white wine between two people. Book now on https://iguanas.gi/#booknow