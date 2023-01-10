The Grand Hyatt group will open its first hotel in Spain following a franchise agreement with the La Manga Club and Resort in the Mar Menor area.

The complex closed on December 1 for significant renovations, and the well-established 192-room resort property will relaunch as the Grand Hyatt La Manga Club and Resort this spring.

It’s part of Hyatt’s plans to increase its luxury-brand presence in key European markets.

“Grand Hyatt La Manga Club and Resort will offer the modern traveller enriched luxury and lifestyle experiences and will mark an important milestone for our luxury brand growth in Europe,” said Felicity Black-Roberts, vice president development, Europe, Hyatt.

As part of the extensive La Manga renovations, the hotel’s bedrooms, including a 1,679 square foot Royal Suite and six additional suites, have been redesigned to reflect the design and bold architecture associated with the Grand Hyatt brand.

An array of culinary offerings will be offered, such as a new sushi bar and a high-end gastronomic restaurant, focused on highlighting local produce through international cuisines.

The La Manga resort is located amidst 1,384 acres of lush greenery with access to the surrounding wildlife, and natural landmarks like the Calblanqe Natural Park and Mar Menor lagoon close by.

Grand Hyatt claim its facilities also set a benchmark for sport in the Murcia region.

They include three championship level 18-hole golf courses; outdoor tennis facilities; and the La Manga Club Football Centre which is currently home to La Liga second division side, Cartagena FC.

A second Spanish outlet, the Grand Hyatt Lanzarote, is scheduled to open in 2025.