3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Albondon with pool garage - € 100,000

Albondón, Granada 3 beds 2 baths € 100,000

This detached property is located within a Private urbanisation in a residential area of the village of Albondón, which is a picturesque village with views of the Mediterranean Sea & the Alpujarran mountains. It is famous throughout the Alpujarras area for it´s locally made wine. It is situated 20 minutes from the sea & the beach villages of La Rabita & El Pozuelo. It is also on the doorstep of several other Alpujarran villages. Although a tranquil village, Albondón has several public facilities such as a Public Swimming Pool, Health Centre, Pharmacy, Free Internet Centre,… See full property details