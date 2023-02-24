A NEW alert system that sends automatic warnings for natural disasters to the general public via mobile phones has been switched on.

It will allow the public to protect themselves against natural phenomena such as severe weather, volcanic eruptions, floods, fires and earthquakes by providing advanced warning.

It forms part of the National Alert Network that carried out tests throughout Spain in October and November.

