A NEW alert system that sends automatic warnings for natural disasters to the general public via mobile phones has been switched on.
It will allow the public to protect themselves against natural phenomena such as severe weather, volcanic eruptions, floods, fires and earthquakes by providing advanced warning.
It forms part of the National Alert Network that carried out tests throughout Spain in October and November.
READ MORE:
- What you need to know about Spain’s plans for an Emergency Warning System with mobile phone alerts
- How a Life Alert Button Can Provide Emergency Help To Seniors
- Friday weather warning: Orange alert for Spain’s Malaga province as high winds and waves batter coast once again