3 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Benahavis with pool garage - € 525,000

Benahavís, Málaga 3 beds 3 baths € 525,000

Beautifully refurbished 3 bedroom penthouse apartment, with a total spacious living area of 210m2 which is set out over 2 floors and with stunning views towards Angosturas de Benahavis canyon. The property consists of 2 independent spaces connected to each other and it has been totally renovated to a very high quality and ia ready to move into. Lower floor – 110m2: entrance hall, large living room with a fireplace, fitted and equipped kitchen connected by sliding glass doors, 2 bedrooms with wall-to-wall and floor-to-ceiling fitted wardrobes, 1 en-suite bathroom and a guest WC. This floor…