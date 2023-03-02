3 bedroom Villa for sale in Torremolinos with pool garage - € 499,000

Torremolinos, Málaga 3 beds 2 baths € 499,000

Coquettish house of the 80s in one of the best areas between Torremolinos and Benalmádena, just 7min walk to Puerto Marina and the Pinillo train stop, less than 5min walk to Lidl and close to all kinds of services. It has a private pool and gardens. Sea views from the upstairs terrace. Main living room, kitchen, two bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 garages downstairs and a room with terrace, plus living room and bathroom on the top floor. There are no community fees. Do not miss the opportunity to visit it… See full property details