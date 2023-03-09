THE Madrid region was the most popular part of Spain for British investment during the first nine months of 2022 according to figures produced by the British Chamber of Commerce in Spain and international financial analysts, AFI.

Their eighth study on British investment prospects in the country showed that the Madrid region up to September 2022 had over €3.3 billion of direct British foreign investment.

Madrid was well ahead of the Basque Country with €692 million and Catalunya with €184 million.

In the same nine-month period, the Valencian Community notched up €177 million and the Balearic Islands recorded €54.1 million.

The survey shows that British investment in Spain has increased since the first survey in 2015, despite Brexit, the Covid pandemic, and last year’s invasion of the Ukraine by Russia.

There were regional variations as to where the money went to, so in the case of Madrid, the sports sector was strong, while the Valencian Community featured the manufacture of non-metallic mineral products in addition to creative, artistic, and show activities.

Graphic arts dominated in the Basque Country and Catalunya, while tourism investments were top in the Balearics.

There are seven regions in Spain where British investment accounted for 15% or more of the total of Foreign Direct Investments(FDI) in those areas.

They are the Valencian Community, Murcia, Andalucia, Castilla y Leon, La Rioja, the Basque Country, and the Balearic Islands.