Photography is a powerful tool that allows us to capture and preserve memories – and if you’re living the expat life, exploring an unfamiliar country, you’ll know just how precious it can be. Taking a photo freezes a moment in time, letting you share experiences with family and friends, or just preserve them to cherish in the future.

And you don’t need to settle for digital files when preserving your pictures. These days it’s easier and cheaper than ever to print and frame your photos, boosting their impact even more. The classic framed photo – or “foto con marco” in Spanish – has been around for centuries, and it’s still one of the most effective ways to showcase your pictures.

So Why Frame Photos In 2023?

There are numerous benefits to framing photos, including protecting them from damage and enhancing their appearance. By framing your photos, you can turn an ordinary photo into a real work of art. Let’s just say that if your smartphone pic of a Malaga sunset looks good on Instagram, it will look absolutely gorgeous when properly framed and hung on the wall!

Do You Need a Picture Mount?

When it comes to printing photos, you can choose between “full bleed” framing or displaying your image with a mount. Full bleed framing means that the photo extends right to the edge of the frame, while a mount is the border (usually made of card) surrounding the image that you’ll see in a traditional framed photo.

Full bleed framing creates a sleeker, more modern look, but if you’re aiming for a more classically elegant composition, we recommend including a picture mount in your frame. The mount helps your photo draw the viewer’s eye, and gives it room to breathe.

Picture mounts don’t just look professional, they have a practical benefit too – if your framed photo has a glass cover, they prevent the print from sticking to the glass.

Variety of Frames Available

There are many different types of frames to choose from, including traditional gallery-style frames, sleek modern frames, and shadow boxes. Each type of frame has its own unique appeal.

Finding the right frame for your photo will show it to its absolute best advantage, so take into consideration the photo’s size, style, and intended use when choosing. For example, if you’re framing a large photo, you may want to choose a frame with a wider border to help balance the image. If you’re looking for a more traditional effect, a wooden frame – or a frame in timeless natural colours, built using man-made materials – may be more appropriate. If you prefer an eclectic look, you can mix and match contrasting frames on your wall.

Professional Photo Framing

DIY framing is an option if you want to save money, but getting your photo framed professionally is a lot less effort – and brings the benefit of high-quality materials and expert craftsmanship. Most online print providers will offer photos pre-framed, so your prints will arrive at your door ready to hang on the wall immediately.

***

Whether you’re looking to decorate your home, create the perfect gift for a loved one, or just get the maximum enjoyment out of your favourite photos, a frame can really make a difference. Your most extraordinary photo memories deserve nothing less – so why not give it a try and see for yourself?

