MUSIC legend Bob Dylan is bringing his ‘Rough and Rowdy’ tour to Spain this summer with 12 concerts including a gig in Alicante.

The 82-year-old veteran will perform at the city’s Plaza de Toros on June 12, as well as going to Barcelona, Granada, Huesca, Logroño, Madrid, San Sebastian, and Sevilla.

A visit to Alicante is regarded as a major entertainment coup for the city which is vying for international stars to come there, with another veteran- Sir Tom Jones- doing a show at the Plaza de Toros on August 1.

Dylan’s Spanish dates are part of a world tour that commenced in November 2021 and is slated to finish next year.

The show will be based around his 39th studio album, ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’.

Despite constant speculation for over a decade, it appears that Dylan has no plans yet to retire.

The Nobel Prize for Literature winner is also making sure that fans are not allowed to use mobile phones at his shows to record footage.

All attendees will have to put their phones in a specially-locked case that can only be opened afterwards, or in the case of an emergency, at a specially-designated area.

READ MORE: