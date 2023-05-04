3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Canet d'En Berenguer with pool garage - € 550,000

Canet d'En Berenguer, Valencia 3 beds 2 baths € 550,000

215 m² Exclusive and spectacular LUXURY apartment in Canet den berenguer, Valencia A large luxury building with homes with large terraces facing the sea on the Valencian Coast. A privileged place to live all year! This exclusive 20-storey residential complex offers 36 types of 1, 2, 3 and 4-bedroom homes adapted to any need. Independence, family life, investment The terraces from 17m² to 193m² with panoramic views of the sea and open spaces create an interior-exterior connection that allows light to bathe each room. Designed with high quality standards, it is a commitment to life on the… See full property details