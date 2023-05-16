Andalucian reservoirs are currently at 27,7% of their total capacity, the Junta has reported.
This is an overall 0.34% decrease compared to last week, a consequence of the drought Spain is experiencing.
Andalucia is suffering from ‘the worst drought in the last 30 years,’ according to a study undertaken by the metropolitan water company Emasesa.
Junta Minister for Environment and Spokesperson, Ramon Fernandez-Pacheco, believes the present situation is ‘dramatic’ for the economy, employment, and the people of Andalucia.
Regarding the Guadalquivir basin, the largest in Andalucia, it is at 24.3% of its capacity, having experienced a 0.17% decrease since last week.
“Drought is a huge problem and there is no room for improvisation, but only for planning, investment and commitment”, Fernandez-Pacheco has said.
