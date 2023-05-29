ANDALUCIA’S political arena has taken a right turn as the conservative Partido Popular (PP) has obtained almost 900 councillors more than in the 2019 elections.

The right-wing party has seen its overall number of councillors increase by 880, a 26% rise compared to four years ago.

Overall, the PP claimed 1,486,396 votes, over 400,000 more than in 2019, while the PSOE received 1,434,953, more than 13,000 less.

The PP has gained seats in all eight of Andalucia’s provinces and has taken the mayor’s offices in Sevilla, Granada, Almeria and Huelva, unseating the PSOE incumbents.

It also held the mayor’s offices in Cordoba and Malaga, obtaining an absolute majority in both of them.

Jaen remains as the only main city in Andalucia still governed by the left, which also lost Cadiz.

Voter turnout in Andalucia was similar to 2019, with only a small decrease from 61.41% to 61.34%.

Regarding Malaga Province, the PP gained more than 100 new seats, while the PSOE lost over 40 seats.

The right-wing party now has a total of 510 councillors across the Costa del Sol, becoming the most voted party with 308,209 votes, over 50,000 more than in 2019.

The PSOE, the clear winner four years ago, is now Andalucia’s second party and has lost more than 19,000 votes, obtaining only 194,674.

PP will remain in the mayor’s offices in Marbella, Estepona, Benahavis, Fuengirola, Nerja, Ronda and will take over PSOE in Benalmadena, Mijas and Torremolinos.

Read more: