A GUARDIA Civil officer has been remanded in custody after she was allegedly found in possession of 8 kg of hash in Albacete last week.

The agent is accused of keeping the illegal substances inside a sports bag at a storage room within the Guardia’s Barracks House.

It has been reported that the stash was allegedly discovered by accident.

She was arrested by her fellow colleagues and will be remanded in custody in a military women’s prison until a trial takes place.

Guardia Civil will undertake an internal investigation.

The officer, who has an underage daughter, maintains her innocence

Read more: