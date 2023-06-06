THE UK Foreign Office has issued a travel warning to Brit holidaymakers planning to visit Spain’s Canary Islands this week due to the arrival of Storm Oscar.

The Met Office in the UK has also issued a warning regarding Storm Oscar for potential delays and travel disruption.

In a Twitter post, they announced: “Storm Oscar has been named by the Spanish Met Service.

“The low pressure will slowly move northwards over the coming days, bringing heavy rain and brisk winds to the Canary Islands this week, leading to the risk of some localised flooding.”

The Spanish Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has issued several weather alerts covering popular tourist destinations such as Gran Canaria, La Palma, and Tenerife.

The Western Islands are expected to face the brunt of the storm, while Lanzarote and Fuerteventura will experience less impact but still anticipate heavy rainfall until Wednesday, 7 June.

The storm’s forecast indicates rain showers and strong winds continuing until Thursday, 8 June, potentially leading to travel disruptions.

AEMET has issued two orange weather warnings for storms, covering extensive areas of the islands on Wednesday and Thursday, with wind speeds predicted to reach up to 55 mph.

Additionally, yellow alerts have been put in place for rain, encompassing El Hierro and La Gomera.

Tourists are advised to remain cautious of the risk of strong waves and localised flooding.

