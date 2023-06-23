2 bedroom Flat for sale in El Pinet with pool garage - € 124,995

El Pinet, Alicante 2 beds 1 baths € 124,995

This stunning 2-bedroom apartment in El Pinet, Alicante is a rare gem that offers a serene and private lifestyle with great views of the sea. This apartment is one of the new developments in the area, and is not to be confused with the older developments close by. Located in one of the best-kept secrets on the Costa, this apartment is perfect for those who love being close to the beach but still enjoy the tranquility of nature. The property boasts a spacious living area with 2 double bedrooms, a separate utility room, 1 modern bathroom, and, a fitted kitchen. There is a great balcony that… See full property details