THE English Cemetery in Malaga is the oldest non-Roman Catholic Christian cemetery established on mainland Spain and for the first time ever it will hold a summer of cultural events.

Starting today, Friday July 7, Spain’s oldest Protestant cemetery, founded in 1831 on land that the Governor of Málaga gave to the British Consul, will launch Las Noches del Inglés (the English nights) a programme of summer cultural events held at night.

Visiting a cemetery at night might not be on everyone’s bucket list, but if it involves music, entertainment and a few beers, the proposal suddenly sounds less spooky, especially when the cemetery will be decorated with thousands of tiny lights to create a ‘magical atmosphere’ for the programmed tribute concerts, theatre, jazz, classical and flamenco recitals, along with English-language horror film nights.

The project, which is organised by the English Cemetery Foundation and sponsored by the Junta’s Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sports in conjunction with Malaga University will offer more than 25 nights of summer entertainment and run until September 17.

The events will be held from Tuesday to Sunday between 8pm and midnight with an entrance fee of €5 (free to children under 12 and for members of the Friends of English Cemetery association).

