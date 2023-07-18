In 2022, an average of 32.6 babies were born in hospitals daily compared to the previous year with a daily birth rate of 34.

Over the course of the year, the figures indicate that there were over 500 fewer births in 2022, a 4.1% decrease.

The birth rate in Malaga has reached a new low with 2022 being the first year that the birth rate has dropped below 12,000 babies.

According to the Institute of Statistics and Cartography of Andalucía (IECA), the death rate has also decreased by 4.9 % in 2022 as the country emerged from the pandemic.

The decrease in birth and death rates has produced negative natural population growth for the city.

Statistics show that 1,902 more people died last year than were born, the second-largest difference on record.

However, domestic and international immigration has saved its population numbers as Malaga continues to grow demographically.

