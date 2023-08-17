AMIDST the summer heat, the continued decrease in water levels across Andalucia’s reservoirs remains a concerning issue.

The ongoing decline in water levels within Andalucia’s reservoirs persists, with a recorded reduction of 55 cubic hectometres (hm3) this week, equivalent to 21.57% of their capacity.

This brings the cumulative volume down to 2,409 hm3.

GOT A STORY? Email us at tips@theolivepress.es

This current reserve of 21.57% reflects a notable drop of five percentage points, specifically 5.17%, compared to the same period last year when Andalucian reservoirs held 2,987 cubic hectometres, corresponding to a capacity of 26.74%.

As per data collected yesterday, Wednesday August 16, from the Ministry for Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge, the past week witnessed a decrease of four tenths in the water content of the Guadalquivir basin’s reservoirs, resulting in a 20.4% level, totalling 1,639 cubic hectometres.

In parallel, the Andalucian Mediterranean Basin’s water supply experienced a decline of eight tenths, reaching 28.1% or a combined 330 hm3.

These reservoir systems constitute the primary water storage infrastructures in Andalucia, with additional ones including Tinto, Odiel, and Piedras in Huelva, as well as Guadalete-Barbate in Cadiz.

Huelva’s reservoirs saw a decrease of four cubic hectometres to 143, now holding 62.4% of their capacity.

Similarly, Cadiz’s reservoirs witnessed a loss of twelve hm3, reaching a capacity level of 18%.

On a national scale, Spain’s water reserves now stand at 39.9% of their overall capacity.

READ MORE.